ECG cuts off power to these communities due to Accra rainstorm

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a notice to residents of some communities in Accra of a power interruption exercise that will affect them, due to the recent floods of Monday, May 23, 2022.



According to a statement dated Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the ECG said the rainstorms had affected one of its supply points, forcing it to cut power to the affected areas.



“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the rainstorm which hit Greater Accra from yesterday till this dawn, has flooded our La Primary Sub-station, and Accra Central Bulk Supply Point on the Graphic Road.



“Consequently, the ECG has shut down the two (2) substations to safeguard and secure the network,” the statement said in part.



It further mentioned the specific areas expected to be affected by this action, while assuring them that the power will be restored by close of day, Tuesday, May 24.



“This has interrupted supply to the following areas: Tsaadoman township, La township, Trade Fair, parts of Burma Camp, Teshie Tebibianor, Teshie Maami, South Industrial Area, Kingsway, Adabraka township, Odornaa, the Ridge enclave, Zongolane, Workers College, Laterbiokoshie, Sukura, Appiah Dankwah and surrounding areas.



“Customers and the general public should note that power will be restored latest by close of day Tuesday, 24th May, 2022,” it added.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Tuesday morning in Accra was a wreck – in summary. Various parts of the capital of Ghana were left in ruins after heavy rains poured from the evening of Monday, May 23, 2022 to about the early hours of Tuesday morning.



As usual, parts of the capital were flooded after just a few hours of rain on Monday evening and videos of cars submerged in water, kiosks floating atop flood waters, roads flooded had taken over social media platforms.



After over 7 hours of rains, one would be lucky to have woken up to a house without flooded rooms, a shop with its content still intact, an office without water in its compound, a market stall without ruined goods and or a road covered by floods if driving or in a vehicle.



All over, there were signs of destruction, from trees being uprooted to cars being crashed, tarred roads being destroyed, and wooden structures being carried away.



The floods led to heavy vehicular traffic in some parts of Accra.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service have urged all particularly parents to be very cautious about movements after the rains as many parts of the country are flooded.



In a statement, they cautioned parents to look out for the safety of their children.



Here are a few videos of what Accra looked like on Tuesday morning after the rains:





We all know we have leaders who only thinks about themselves and the only little things we should do to help ourselves too we don’t want to do. After dumping refuse in drains is it government officials that are suffering or we the citizens! #AccraFloods : Accra : Kasoa pic.twitter.com/JRfDQ3YPyk — taadi boy???????? (@taadibanyinbagh) May 24, 2022

Looking at the #AccraFloods, i don’t still understand why a house or flat in Accra should be that expensive.



Like, what are they charging?? ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/qU5PKAT2HE — Dr. Rashid Alhassan (@Dr_Rashidd) May 24, 2022

#Accrafloods



A huge tree has fallen on the road from the Prisons Interdenominational Church towards the former South African High Commission building at Labone. Please steer clear of the area whiles authorities deal with the matter. pic.twitter.com/eCdIHsji0F — Class 91.3 Fm (@Class913fm) May 24, 2022

Waking up in Accra today… how’s your morning going? pic.twitter.com/KAmjKnkEXf — Cooper Inveen (@cinveen) May 24, 2022

This is Adabraka after last night floods..!! Pls retweet this tweet and let it be seen by those shameful leaders, who implemented a so-called E-levy policy, without improving our drainage systems..!! This is why Ghana is an underdeveloped country in my books..!!???????? #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/GOYNPQhohu — Seleyyy Gh???????????????????????? (@NoudedjiKelly) May 24, 2022

this is Kaneshie. look at this shoddy work done by government exposed. #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/G8O6v3FOuU — ???????????? ???????????????? ????????????  (@BADASSPMF) May 24, 2022

Accra Floods again & This won’t be the end - Everyone’s to blame but poor leadership has the most of it…



Time Check : 4am



Location: Ring Rood



Video Credit: @cinveen What’s the situation at your end? Quote / Comment on this tweet.



This cycle, must stop ⁉️#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/3WaJZm5LT6 — Accra Floods Again????????♂️ (@_ohemmanuel) May 24, 2022

#accrafloods #CMS



Police advise that we stay safe and remain indoors. If you haven't set off pls stay home. Don't drive in 'your river' ???????????? pic.twitter.com/rBZN9UESxJ — Class 91.3 Fm (@Class913fm) May 24, 2022