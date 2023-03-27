3
Menu
News

ECG cuts power supply to Keta Vaccine Storage facility over indebtedness

Dumsor?fit=620%2C406&ssl=1 It has been well over 24 hours sicne power supply was disconnected from the facility

Mon, 27 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reportedly disconnected power supply to the Keta West Municipal Health Directorate over non-payment of bills.

This has put some vaccines meant for routine immunisation, including new deliveries received last week at risk of going waste.

The incident according to a report by Asaaseradio.com has been confirmed by the Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Kwasi Djokoto.

According to sources, it has been well over 24 hours since ECG disconnected power supply to the facility.

The facility currently holds between 800 and more than 2,200 doses of BCG, OPV (polio), PCV (Pneumonia) and Penta and Rota (diarrhoea) vaccines.

Other supplies include measles, meningitis, malaria, tetanus and yellow fever vaccines.

The disconnection forms part of an exercise by ECG to retrieve over GH¢5.7 billion owed by its customers.

GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears