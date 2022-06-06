5
ECG cuts power to Wontumi Radio, TV over power theft

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana has cut power to Wontumi radio and television in Kumasi Monday morning over GHC25,000 power theft.

The radio and TV stations of the popular politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako are off.

The Ashanti Regional Manager of ECG David Asamoah told Starr News ECG will be suing the media organization for power theft.

“When the issue of the power theft came to my attention we negotiated for them to make upfront payment of at least 50 percent of the total debt by the end of Wednesday 1st June 2022 but they have failed to honour their promise.

“So I even directed my taskforce to go and disconnect the station yesterday unfortunately I couldn’t follow it up because I didn’t go to work yesterday. I Will go to work today to ensure we disconnect them. I told the general manager yesterday when we spoke on the issue’”.

The ECG regional manager denied reports he is covering up for some influential personalities because of their political affiliation.

“Though the act is criminal and thievery its also important to apply human face when dealing with your clients because we are in business together that’s why we gave them grace period to should commitment in settling the issue," explained.

