11
Menu
News

ECG disconnects power supply to Airports Company Ltd. over GH¢49 million debt

Ecg Logo Min Signage of the Electricity Company of Ghana

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Airport Company owes GH¢49 million

ECG to restore power at Airport after at least 50% is paid - ECG Team Lead

Power cuts do not affect travels

The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected power supply to the Ghana Airports Company Limited over debts owed to the tune of GH¢49 million.

According to ECG, the debts have been accumulated over the years.

ECG’s task force embarked on this exercise as part of measures to address power challenges and errant customers.

It is however worth noting that this disruption of power at the Airport does not affect travels and other businesses at the terminals.

Team Lead of the ECG’s task force, Nene Shadrack said “until 50% of the amount owed is paid, power will not be restored. The disconnection affects the Airport's head office and other offices excluded Terminal 3 and others.”

The ECG has in recent times embarked on checks to arrest illegal activities relating to the use of power in the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three times Mohammed Salisu has rejected Black Stars
Andre Ayew invited for Ghana games against Nigeria despite AFCON red card
Kwesi Nyantakyi to save Ghana against Nigeria petition?
We’ve not been informed about death of Corporal Stephen Nyame – Family alleges
Mzbel ‘mocks’ Afia Schwarzenegger with ‘dada damoase’ tag
Ursula Owusu questions Kofi Attor
E-Levy has acquired status of Jesus feeding 5,000 people with bread – Arthur K
'I'm no angel, stop seeing me as one - Duncan Williams
ASEPA boss calls on Auditor-General, PAC
Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Mzbel
Related Articles: