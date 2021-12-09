ECG disconnects power supply to Central University

ECG says it is owed billions of cedis in debt

The Electricity Company has cut power supply to Central University and two other institutions at Miotso in the Greater Accra Region.



The university together with Tema Steel Company and Elite Company, a subsidiary of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority were disconnected by ECG for owing a combined amount of GH¢500,000 in electricity bills.



According to a report Joy Business sighted by GhanaWeb, the state power distributor has said it will only restore power to the affected institutions when it is satisfied with payment terms.



Leader of the taskforce conducting the disconnection exercise, Shadrack emphasized the resolve of ECG to pursue all of its defaulters.

“Elite company, a subsidiary of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority at Community 25 is disconnected with a bill of about ¢99,000, Central University and Tema Steel. Central University has about ¢400,000 to pay to ECG, Tema Steel is owing about ¢21,000 and Elite company also owes ¢99,000,” he said.



He further said “for now Central University has come to do some payments, but it’s not enough. So we’ve asked them to pay ¢100,000 before power will be restored. I’ve been informed that Tema Steel has come to the office.”



Continuing, he said, “Central University has also come to the office so that we’ll give them a schedule that we want and after the schedule is given and they default, we’ll go back and disconnect them”.



ECG is currently embarking on a distress action in the Greater Accra Region to recover debts from its customers.



ECG as part of its ongoing debt recovery exercise cut power supply to the Tema Oil Refinery. According to ECG, debts owed by its customers run into billions of cedis.