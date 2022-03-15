0
Menu
News

ECG disconnects power to KIA over GHC49m debt

The Electricity Company Of Ghana Signage of the Electricity Company of Ghana

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected power to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka international Airport and other offices of the Ghana Airports Company over unpaid bills.

The disconnection exercise was undertaken by a National task force of the ECG Monday after the KIA failed to pay their indebtedness to the power distribution company.

Sources say KIA owes ECG close to GHC49 million.

An attempt by the managment of the KIA to pay the debt by cheque when the disconnection exercise was underway was rejected by the task force.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Mzbel
Court gave a unanimous verdict, Bagbin’s ego bruised - Sulley Sumbian
Yaw Oppong appointed Director of Ghana School of Law
Alhassan Suhuyini storms out of chamber, Majority hoots at him
Judgment on Barker-Vormawor's bail application to be delivered on Wednesday
Be bold and drop Jordan Ayew - Otto Addo told
Late twist as Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call up again - Report
I gave my mother details of my properties before liposuction surgery – Kisa Gbekle
Afia Schwarzenegger slaps man at father's funeral
Two dead in accident at Odododiodio
Related Articles: