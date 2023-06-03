ECG disconnects power to residence of former deputy minister over GH¢33,806 debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Source: Accra East ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (ECG) has disconnected power supply to the residence of Mr. Robert Ahomka-Lindsey, former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, and the La Nkwantanan-Madina Municipal Assembly for failing to pay their electricity debts of GH¢33,806 and GH¢362,161 respectively.

The disconnection exercise occurred in Accra on Thursday, June 1st 2023 when the ECG Accra East revenue mobilisation team led by a Board Member, Mr. Francis Awua-Kyeremanten stormed the residence of the former Deputy Minister and the premises of Municipal Assembly separately in demand of payment of their bills.



At the former Deputy Minister’s residence, the team disconnected the electricity supply to the house from the service pole after occupants of the house denied them access. According to ECG’s records, Mr. Ahomka-Lindsey's last payment was made in January, 2023.



The La Nkwantan-Madina Municipal Assembly however, managed to make a payment of GH¢20,000 when the team visted their premises but was disconnected due to their huge debt.



Additionally, two subsidiaries of the A&C Mall were also disconnected over a debt of GH¢97,712. The team further gave a one-week ultimatum to the Madina Polyclinic and the Madina Health Care to settle their debts of GH¢152,165 and GH¢65,000 respectively to avoid disconnection.



Speaking after the exercise, the ECG Board Member stated that ECG needs to boost its revenue collection to be able to pay for its operational cost and the power producers and emphasized the need for Ghanaians to prioritise the payment of electricity bills.

He added that" "we would no longer tolerate accumulated debts, all our customers must stay current on their bills and we will ensure that no customer owe us going forward".



He therefore urged all ECG customers to endeavour to pay their bills promptly as ECG will continue to pursue recalcitrant customers to demand payment of bills.







The team disconnecting the La Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly