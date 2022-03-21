5
ECG goes after two companies engaged in illegal power theft for 12 months

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ECG embarks on debt recovery drive, clumps down on illegal connections

Samnort Company Limited and Concrete Jungle and Wellness to pay outstanding debts and fine

ECG goes after 27 public and private institutions to recover debt

A special task force of the Electricity Company of Ghana has gone after some two companies found to have been engaging in illegal power connections.

The two companies, which are; Samnort Company Limited located in Nsawam and Concrete Jungle and Wellness located at Cantonments in Accra have since been surcharged GH¢62,000 and GH¢256,008.2 respectively for the power theft.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the ECG for Accra-East, Mary Eshun-Oppong said, “Both companies will be made to pay all outstanding debts plus the fine for illegal connection before the matter is handed over to the police for further action”.

She revealed that Samnort which operates as a sachet water producing company was engaged in an illegal meter bypass while Concrete Jungle Wellness which operates a restaurant was engaged in a similar act involving a 3-meter illegal bypass through a changeover connection.

Marry Eshun Oppong said the ECG discovered that both companies used power for a period spanning about 12 months which was unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, the ongoing checks by a special disconnection task force from the ECG is aimed at recovering debts from clients and curtail the rampant menace of illegal connections made by individuals and institutions on it's distribution network.

In the past few weeks, the power distributing company has gone after some 27 public and private institutions which are heavily indebted to it.

