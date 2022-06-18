ECG grants one month amnesty to power consumers to rectify problems before audit in July

Electricity Company of Ghana

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has given all customers one month of amnesty to rectify all anomalies with their meters ahead of an impending audit of all meters.

According to ECG, the period would has been scheduled to start from June 7 through to July 6, 2022.



“We want to help reduce commercial loses once and for all, clean the system of any electrical illegalities and to help improve the revenue of the company” the power distributor added.



ECG, therefore, called on customers who have not been receiving bills, prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credit, customers with faulty meters, those who have tempered their meters, and all those engaged in any form of illegality to willingly own up to the one-month moratorium instituted by the company.



Again, the power distribution company said that any customer caught engaged in illegality after the one moratorium will be dealt with by the law.



Addressing the media in Takoradi, the Director of Customer Service of Electricity Company of Ghana, Abraham Anokye Abebrese, said that over the years, the biggest bane of ECG has been its losses which militate against the viability of the company.

He mentioned that generally, losses are inherent in every electricity business all over the world.



“It is however the quantum of our losses which is unacceptable, Hence our efforts to reduce the quantum of commercial losses once and for all by getting rid of all electrical illegalities to improve the revenue mobilization,” he added.



“We would allow the Revenue Mobilization Revenue to take over after one month of activity, and if you were detected doing illegal things, your name would be publicized in the press, and the laws would deal with you,” he warned.



He explained that losses in electricity business are in two components which included technical and commercial losses.



He pointed out that it is the commercial losses that the company has control over and mentioned some of the commercial losses as uncaptured metres.

“This is where customers use metres which are not captured in our system and for that matter they don’t pay for the electricity they use,” he explained.



He indicated that faulty metres and customers who temper with metres so that they do not record the true power consumption or pay for the full usage of electricity, also account for commercial losses.



“We are therefore encouraging customers with these anomalies on their meters to come out willingly to sort out the issues with their metres within the period” he stressed.