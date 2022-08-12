ECG house-to-house meter audit: Over 1000 illegal connections found – MD

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama, has disclosed that his outfit has found over 1000 illegal connections since it commenced a house-to-house meter auditing exercise in some parts of the country on August 1, 2022.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Mahama said that households who were caught engaging in this illegality would be duly punished according to the laws of Ghana.



“While searching from house to house… my people found more than 1,000 illegalities [in terms of electrical connections], and we have just started. These people will be sanctioned accordingly,” asaaseradio.com reports.



The MD further stated that his outfit is seriously indebted because of the high level of illegal connections in the country.



“The electricity that we enjoy comes at a cost, and should that cost not be remedied, then quite clearly, there will be repercussions. This is why I always plead with Ghanaians to be honest with us. Customers of ECG have taken us for a ride for a very long time but no more. ECG is in serious debt because people don’t pay as per the electricity they consume… This helps no one,” he said.



“I have said this, and I have continually been misconstrued, but the truth is that electricity is a privilege; it is not a right. The moment you want it to be a right, then you have to pay for it,” he added.

The ECG commenced a house-to-house meter auditing exercise after they announced an amnesty from June 7 to July 20 to allow for corrections of the illegality and fight power losses.



In all, some 116,000 households took advantage of the amnesty and reported illegal connections and faulty meters.



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







IB/SEA