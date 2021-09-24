ECG launches Meter Management System

Andrew Egyapa Mercer with ECG officials

Source: Anthony Mensah, Contributor

Honourable Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Energy today with support from the Board and Management of Electricity Company of Ghana officially launched the Meter Management System (MMS).

“The Meter Management System (MMS) for the Electricity Company of Ghana will help address the issue of power theft by some customers, provide quality real-time data availability to assist the company account for electricity purchased and inform ECG about the leakages in the system and how to address them,” these were words by the Deputy Energy Minister, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer at the launch of the (MMS).



The MMS project is funded from the US$308 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)’s Ghana Power Compact II, and it is being implemented under the Compact’s Reduction in Commercial Losses and improvement of revenue collection rates as part of the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround Project (EFOT).

In a statement read on behalf of the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Hon. Mercer reiterated that “you can only improve what you can measure. Hence ECG needs an MMS, which is a journey to full smart metering.”



He urged all and sundry to accept the change, pull resources together and contribute positively towards the success of this MMS project.