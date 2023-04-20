ECG mobilizes over GH¢64 million after mass disconnection – Central Regional Manager

Electricity Company of Ghana logo

The Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) as part of measures to get its customers to pay their debt has embarked on a disconnection exercise in the Central Region, leaving 31 thousand households without light.

Speaking in an interview with GHOne News Yaw Boagyan, the Central Regional Commercial Manager of ECG, Simon Kpabitey Agyemani said the Regional office has recouped over GH¢64 million out of a total of GH¢260 million debt owed by customers.



Those affected include Cape Coast Sports Stadium, some Senior High Schools, public institutions and numerous individual houses.



Some of these affected customers were found to have done illegal connections and the landlords arrested and handed over to the police for investigation.



Simon Kpabitey Agyemani said the exercise will not end just within one month but will continue from time to time to ensure customers pay their debt.



He indicated that most of the affected customers will be put before the law court for prosecution.

Some Senior High Schools such as Mfantseman Girls Senior High School, Biriwa Technical and Vocational Institute, Ekumfi TI Alhamadija Senior High School, Atta Mills Community Day Senior High School among others have all been disconnected over debt.



The Teachers' Bungalows on campus have also been disconnected over debt.



The Mfantseman Municipal Assembly however was spared as it paid an amount of Twenty Thousand out of Twenty Six thousand cedis owed the ECG.



Some shops in the Mfantseman Municipality were also disconnected.