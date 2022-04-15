0
Menu
News

ECG offices to be closed for Easter

Ecg Logo Min Work will resume on Tuesday, 19th April 2022

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be closed from today, Friday, 15 April to Monday, 18 April 2022.

This is in observance of the Easter holidays.

The usual business will resume on Tuesday, 19 April 2022.

A statement issued by the company said: “Customers and the general public can access our services through our digital platforms” or “visit a private vending point.”

It further advised prepaid customers to “purchase enough electricity credits to carry them through the Easter season.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name