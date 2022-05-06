ECG resolves Nuri vending challenge

File photo of an ECG prepaid meter

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said the technical challenge with one of its Smart prepayment systems, Nuriprepayment, which resulted in customers’ inability to purchase or top-up prepaid credits has been resolved.

The power distributing company disclosed this in a public notice on Thursday, 5 May 2022.



The company assured customers that: “Pending transactions will be automatically updated to their metres.”



It added: “In the event that automatic updates fail, token numbers will be sent to their phones for a manual top-up of their credits.”

The ECG had earlier said it was experiencing challenges with one of its Smart prepayment systems, Nuriprepayment.



“We are currently experiencing a technical challenge with the Nuriprepayment system (one of ECG’s Prepayment systems) resulting in customers’ inability to purchase or top up their prepaid credit,” the company said in a statement.



The company however assured affected customers that its ICT team was “working assiduously to rectify the challenge and restore the Nuriprepayment system back to normalcy.”