ECG resolves Nuri vending challenge

ECG Prepaid System11212112 File photo of an ECG prepaid meter

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said the technical challenge with one of its Smart prepayment systems, Nuriprepayment, which resulted in customers’ inability to purchase or top-up prepaid credits has been resolved.

The power distributing company disclosed this in a public notice on Thursday, 5 May 2022.

The company assured customers that: “Pending transactions will be automatically updated to their metres.”

It added: “In the event that automatic updates fail, token numbers will be sent to their phones for a manual top-up of their credits.”

The ECG had earlier said it was experiencing challenges with one of its Smart prepayment systems, Nuriprepayment.

“We are currently experiencing a technical challenge with the Nuriprepayment system (one of ECG’s Prepayment systems) resulting in customers’ inability to purchase or top up their prepaid credit,” the company said in a statement.

The company however assured affected customers that its ICT team was “working assiduously to rectify the challenge and restore the Nuriprepayment system back to normalcy.”

