ECG’s inability to supply adequate power, cause of intermittent water supply to KMA - GWCL

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Ashanti regional chapter of the Ghana Water Company has urged its customers to comply with them in their quest to supply water to the Kumasi Metropolis on regular basis.

According to a release signed by the regional PRO, Mr. Ebenezer Padi Narh, the company's inability to supply water on a regular basis to the Kumasi Metropolis since January 9th, 2023, is a result of ECG’s inability to supply adequate power to the Barekese Water Treatment Plant and Achiase Booster station.



"The GWCL deeply regrets the inconvenience the situation has caused and however assures the general public that water supply will resume in full when ECG restores power to the production centres."



TUESDAY, 10TH JANUARY 2023

WATER SITUATION IN THE KUMASI METROPOLIS



1. Reference to an ECG Maintenance Release on Monday, January 9th, 2023, The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Ashanti Region, wishes to inform our Cherished customers and the public, that our intermittent supply of water to the Kumasi Metropolis since Monday, 9th January 2023, is as a result of ECG’s inability to supply adequate power to the Barekese Water Treatment Plant and Achiase Booster station.



2. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) explains that the dedicated lines which supply power to Barekese and Achiase has encountered some challenges.



3. Management of Ghana Water Company Limited, sincerely apologize to our cherished customers and the public, as Engineers of GWCL and ECG are working assiduously to rectify the challenges as soon as possible.

4. Management assures the general public that water supply will resume in full when ECG restores power to the production centres.



5. The GWCL deeply regrets the inconvenience the situation has caused.



