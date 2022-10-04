ECG system challenge is internal; attackers siphon GH¢200 million monthly – Sam George

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, is calling for a forensic investigation of the IT department of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the lawmaker, the vending challenge being faced by the company is a deliberate attack on ECG’s system by a ‘cabal of criminals’ within the same organisation.



In a Facebook post on Sunday, October 2, he further alleged that the said cabal has been siphoning over GH¢200 million every month for which reason he is calling on the government to investigate.



“The challenges with the ECG are extremely serious. The attack on their system was not external but carried out by a cabal of ‘criminals’ within the very same organisation”, he wrote on his Facebook page.



He, therefore, suggested that “the government MUST as a matter of urgency commence a forensic investigation of the IT department of ECG” adding that “what we are witnessing is an internal power play to cripple the new MD who has dared to open an investigation into these matters.”



The Ningo-Prampram legislator’s call comes at a time customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), across some parts of the country are facing challenges in purchasing prepaid with the prepaid system from the power distribution company.



The challenge which was encountered by customers in the Ashanti Region, Volta, Eastern, and Central Region began Thursday, September 29, 2022.

As a result, some customers in Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Akim Tafo have all been affected.



ECG subsequently apologized to customers and businesses for the inconvenience caused by the technical challenge and said its ICT team is working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy.



It also extended its working hours to 4:00 pm due to vending challenges with its prepayment system.



Despite announcing that its vending challenge has been resolved, customers of ECG are still reporting difficulties in purchasing credit.



