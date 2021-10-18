ECG to cut power supply to GBC, Kumasi Airport, others over debt

According to ECG, the state broadcaster owes about 2 million Cedis

The Ashanti regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has said effective Wednesday, October 20, 2021, will embark on a mass disconnection exercise across the region.

The exercise dubbed “Operation correct and collect all debt” will affect state broadcaster’s Ashanti regional branch head office which hosts Garden City radio and TV.



According to the Ashanti Regional ECG Managing Director, David Asamoah, the mountain of debt owed by public entities is affecting their operation in the region.



He revealed the state broadcaster is for instance owing ECG debt of about two million Ghana cedis without any effort to settle it.



He said the Kumasi airport company among other commercial and private entities will also be affected by the same exercise.

The Kumasi Kejetia market which power supply was disconnected and restored on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 same-day through the intervention of the Kumasi City Mayor, Sam Pyne will also be disconnected for owing over 2.1 million cedis.



The ECG Ashanti MD disclosed that currently, there’s a shortage of prepaid meters in the region, and have difficulties restocking to meet the demand of their clients as a result of lack of money.



The ECG, therefore, is urging all clients across the region to settle all their accumulated debts before Wednesday, October 20, 2021, or suffer disconnection by the said date.



The “operation correct and collect” aims at correcting all inappropriate bills and collecting all debts ECG customers are owing their power suppliers.