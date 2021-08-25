ECG to undertake planned maintenance in Tema August 26

The Electricity Company of Ghana logo

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced its intentions to undertake planned maintenance.

The exercise according to the statement will help facilitate their delivery of services and will commence on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 10am to 4pm in Tema.



"ECG regrets the inconveniences that will arise out of this exercise," the statement read.



Adogonno, Glow Lamp, Volta Realty Estate, Okpoi Gonno, Frimpongma Esrare, Spintex Road, and Dampong are the areas said to be affected.

Find below the statement



