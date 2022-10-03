ECG vending woes deliberate ploy by Bawumia, ECG boss to procure new payment system – Yayra Koku alleges

Samuel Dubik Mahama (left), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

A System Analyst and Cyber Security Consultant, Yayra Koku, has alleged that the current challenge with the Electricity Company of Ghana’s prepaid vending system is a deliberate ploy to make way for the procurement of a new payment platform.

In a post shared on Twitter on Monday, October 3, 2022, Yayra Koku said that there is nothing wrong with the current payment system of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) but some people want to change it because of a 4 percent commission they stand to get.



He alleged that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the current Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, are the masterminds of this ploy.



“Blame Bawumia & ECG MD for the prepaid metres NONSENSE. The attempt to give the contract to Hubtel should be resisted by all meaningful Ghanaians.



“Again, the attempt to blame the internal IT guys for the recent mishap can only be a figment of someone's imagination. This is to pave the way to give the contract to Hubtel, who will take a 4% commission for just building a new frontend payment platform which already exists at ECG,” parts of the post read.



“Bawumia, if this is the way for you to get money for your Presidential ambition, then you are bound to fail. We will expose all your corrupt dealings,” he added.

Since Tuesday, 27 September 2022, ECG customers across the country have struggled to purchase prepaid credits for their prepaid metres.



The ECG announced that it was experiencing challenges with the purchasing of electricity by customers on the E-cash and PNS metering systems.



In a public announcement, the ECG noted that the interruption is due to “a technical challenge.”



The power distribution company, however, assured customers in the affected areas that its “engineers are working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy.”



