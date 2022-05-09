0
ECG worried over rising theft of Ammeter at Asamankese

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana in the Asamankese District of the Eastern Region has expressed worry about rampant ammeter theft in the district capital.

According to the ECG, the rampant theft of its devices in the area is hampering its operations.

Speaking to Class FM’s Eastern Regional correspondent, Kwame Appiah -Kubi, the District Manager for the area, Mr. Justice Bandoh, said the company's properties, especially ammeters installed for private individuals for commercial purposes or domestic businesses are being stolen on daily basis.

“Some unidentified individuals steal the device at odd hours of the day,” Mr. Bandoh said.

He said the situation is undermining the company’s activities and operations in the district.

He, therefore, called on the members of the general public to be on the lookout for such individuals.

He further urged the public to inform the security operatives should any individual or group of individuals attempt to sell Ammeters to them.

Source: classfmonline.com
