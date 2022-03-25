ECOWAS Extraordinary Session: Police to block roads in Accra

File photo of police at a blocked road

The Ghana Police Service will today, Friday, March 25, 2022, block some major roads in Accra for an Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The roads which will be closed to traffic include the “Jubilee Lounge to Liberation Road at Opeibea through to the Independence Avenue” and the road from “Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel to National Theatre on the Independence Avenue through Ako Adjei Interchange.”



A statement issued by the Police Administration informed motorists of the diversionary routes provided.



Motorists plying the N4 through the Liberation Road to the Central Business District are to use the Patrice Lumumba stretch onto the Dr Hilla Limann Street, Kanda.

While motorists from the Central Business District can use the diversion at the National Theatre to the Ring Road towards Osu and link up with the Dr Hilla Limann street at Kanda towards Madina.



The Police advised all motorists “to take note of these arrangements and plan alternative routes before embarking on their journey.”