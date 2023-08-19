ECOWAS army chiefs ‘Game of Thrones’ welcome: UTV doctored footage - Report

Arrival of an army chief to Burma Camp

The Ghana Armed Forces has denied that the soundtrack from the TV series Game of Thrones was used by the Ghana Navy during welcome parade for visiting army chiefs from the subregion.

Accra-based UTV's video of the arrivals at the Command Officers' Mess in Burma Camp went viral with the main point of interest being the Game of Thrones soundtrack.



The video was widely shared and elicited a variety of views from those that criticised the army to those who saw the funny aspect of the episode.



The BBC on its Africa LIVE page (August 18) reported that the military "has been forced to deny that West African generals marched into a meeting about the crisis in Niger to the theme tune of TV series Games of Thrones, after a faked video circulated online."



It continued: "According to representatives of the Ghanaian army, no such songs were played during Thursday's guard of honour parade in Accra that opened a two-day Ecowas conference."



Army chiefs from across the West African subregion gathered in Accra starting August 17, 2023, to deliberate on a potential military deployment to Niger as part of ECOWAS' resolve to undo the coup that removed Mohamed Bazoum as president last month.

The meeting, which ended on August 18, 2023, got off with the arrival of about a dozen army chiefs at the Command Officers' Mess at Burma Camp, Accra.



The bloc has agreed to pursue last-minute diplomacy with the junta in Niamey today (August 19) failure to reach an agreement it restated will trigger the deployment of a standby force to restore constitutional order.







