ECOWAS condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

ECOWAS Heads of State

ECOWAS says invasion of Ukraine has led to a lot of casualties

ECOWAS urges Ukraine, Russia to ensure safety of civilians



Ukraine, Russia to hold talks



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.



The community says it is saddened by the actions of Russia which has so far cost many lives as well as the displacement of many Ukrainian citizens.



A statement released by the regional body, on February 27, 2022, said, “ECOWAS strongly condemned this action and called for both parties to stop the fight and to use dialogue to solve their differences in the interest of peace in this region.

“ECOWAS calls on all parties to ensure the safety of the citizens of all its member states living in Ukraine.”



On February 24, 2024, Russia began invading Ukraine by land, air and sea, having camped at the Ukrainian borders for weeks. Russian Forces are reported to have fired several missiles into Ukraine, with its personnel being able to infiltrate Ukraine and its territorial waters.



Russian President, Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine's military surrender. While the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself."



Russia has said that it is invading Ukraine to free its citizens from a dictatorship. It also accuses Ukraine of developing nuclear weapons.



The European Union (EU) and other major countries have said those claims are false and are just a pretence for Russia to begin its invasion of Ukraine.

The EU and other western countries, including the United State of America, have meted out several sanctions on Russia, including banning it from its airspace and other economic sanctions. These countries have also sent support to Ukraine, including military equipment support and humanitarian support.



The United Nations Refugee Agency has reported that over 400,000 Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries and over 100, 000 are now displaced.



Meanwhile, delegations from Ukraine and Russia are set to hold talks at the border of Belarus, on February 28, 2022.



Read full statement of ECOWAS below



