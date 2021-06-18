ECOWAS leaders arriving in Accra for mid-year meeting of the bloc

A group photograph of some ECOWAS leaders

Heads of State from the West African subregion are arriving today ahead of Saturday’s Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, summit in the capital, Accra.

Ghana is hosting the mid-year statutory meetings of ECOWAS with the 59th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government set to take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.



Per a schedule for the arrival of the Heads of State, Liberian president George Weah has touched down on Friday afternoon, a release by State Protocol and sighted by kasapafmonline.com indicated.



Burkinabe President, Roch Kabore will be the last on the list to arrive at exactly 17:15 GMT on Friday.



It is expected that all Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, with the exception of Mali, will participate in the summit with the President, Vice President and support staff of the Commission already in Accra ahead of the meetings.

Other guests expected in Accra include the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator for Mali, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan.



The 5-day meeting began Tuesday 15th June and will end on Saturday 19th June 2021.



On Tuesday, 15th June 2021, the 46th Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level was held followed by the 86th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers that run from Wednesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 17, 2021.



The agenda for the sessions focus on the progress of ECOWAS Institutional Reforms; ECOWAS Vision 2050; the Status of Tasks assigned by the 85th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers; the ECOWAS African Research and Innovation Forum (FARI); as well as the Humanitarian situation in the region, among others.