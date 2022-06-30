ECOWAS leaders to meet in Accra on July 3

File photo of ECOWAS leaders during a summit in Accra

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has vowed to address the political and social challenges which destabilize community members.

This was revealed at the 48th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.



ECOWAS on Sunday, July 3 2022 will host the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Accra at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.



In line with the upcoming summit, the organization will host a series of council meetings to address the developmental challenges of its associate members including the Mediation and Security Council meeting at the Ministerial Level.



Delivery his opening speech, the President of the Commission of ECOWAS, His Excellency Jean-Claude Brou, indicated that the summit would be dedicated to examining and deriving conclusions across the political, security and humanitarian issues tumbling the West African region.



“Most notably, the Summit shall review the current state of affairs in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, suspended from the Organization, following the unconstitutional changes of Government in these three 3 countries,” he said.

“The Mediation and Security Council Meeting shall provide updates on the political developments in the region, especially in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, as well as, in the Sahel Region. They would also provide updates on the overall climate of insecurity, challenges relating to youth unemployment and the impact of diseases and pandemics on social tensions in the Region,” he added.



On her part, Her Excellency Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the Chair of ECOWAS Council of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for the Republic of Ghana, reiterated that the council would capitalize on this assembly to consider and make recommendations on matters which are important to the ECOWAS regional integration agenda.



“Those critical socio-political, security and humanitarian challenges hamper our efforts to improve the living standards of community citizens including their safety and security. They require our urgent attention as well as our collective forthright responses,” she stressed.



Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is also expected to host Colleagues and Finance Ministers on Thursday, 30th June 2022 and Friday, 1st July 2022 at the ECOWAS Council of Ministers Meeting.



The gathering will aim to discuss and make recommendations on the finance, administration, as well as, the programmes and activities of the ECOWAS institutions to the authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government for adoption.