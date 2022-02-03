ECOWAS leaders to meet in Accra over coups in West African sub-region

ECOWAS leaders meet in Accra today

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are meeting in Accra on Thursday, February 3, 2022, over the military takeover in Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Kabore was overthrown last week by their army led by Lt. Col. Paul Henry Sandaogo.



According to them, the president has failed to deal with Islamist militants in the country.



ECOWAS has subsequently suspended Burkina Faso from all its activities as a means to compel them to return the country to democratic governance.



ECOWAS, at the meeting, will seek to find a lasting solution to the political situation in Burkina Faso and other countries having similar issues.



Ahead of the meeting, the Ghana Police Service through Accra Regional Command announced a temporary closure of some principal roads in the region.

A press statement signed by Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Juliana Obeng, stated that some principal roads in Accra will be closed to motorists and will be opened immediately after the summit.



Some affected roads are; Jubilee Lounge (KIA) to Liberation Road at Opeibea, Liberation Road from Airport traffic light through the Independence Avenue to National Theatre traffic light, and Kempinski Hotel to National Theatre on the Independence Avenue through to Ako Adjei.



Meanwhile, the police statement added that Motor Traffic Police officers have been assigned to vantage points to offer the needed assistance to motorists.



This urged the public to adhere to the changes and cooperate with the police.