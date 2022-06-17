ECOWAS meet in Accra to deliberate on budgetary, administrative matters

The participants after the opening ceremony

A five-day conference to determine the direction and state of the budgetary and administrative responsibilities of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is underway in Accra.

Being organised by the Administration and Finance Committee of ECOWAS, the meeting, which is the 31st edition, would ensure the effective and efficient realisation of the collective goals of member states in contributing to the socio-economic well-being of citizens.



Among other things, the conference would deliberate on the conclusion of the tasks assigned to ECOWAS institutions and reports on financial situation and levy in member states.



It would also discuss the memoranda on procedures for human resources and the status of the subscale audit and recruitment process.



Opening the event yesterday, June 16, 2022, the Chairman of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC), Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, said the Committee was responsible for making recommendations to ECOWAS institutions to prepare all studies for research.



The research, he said would form the basis for the formulation of relevant technical opinions on financial matters affecting the member institutions.



Additionally, he stated that the committee would examine and make proper recommendations on issues pertaining to personnel management of the ECOWAS institutions for submission to the council for approval within this month.

The Chairman called for the cooperation of all members towards the achievement of the tasks of the committee whilst urging them to make effective contributions and inputs on the subjects under discussion.



On his part, the Commissioner of the General Administration and Conference, Vafolay Tulay, said the work of the committee was critical to the running of ECOWAS institutions.



He explained that, as experts from member states, it was vital they all deliberate on issues relating to the administration and finance of ECOWAS to make the organisation effective and efficient.



With the help of the committee, he said some notable achievements in the area of institutional reforms which covered the reduction of the size of the commission from 15 to seven, internal processes, procurement code, financial regulation, and staff regulation had been realised.



The Commissioner hinted that there were plans to construct a new headquarters for ECOWAS and that more deliberations were ongoing for the appropriate time to start the project.