ECOWAS military chiefs to meet in Accra over Niger – Franklin Cudjoe

The founder and president of IMANI African, Franklin Cudjoe, has alleged that military chiefs of countries under the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) would soon hold a meeting regarding the body’s decision to deploy a standby force in Niger.

According to him, the said meeting would be to plan how to remove Niger’s new military leaders, who ousted the democratically elected President of the country, Mohamed Bazoum.



Cudjoe, who made these remarks in a post shared on Facebook, on August 11, 2023, added that the meeting would be held in Ghana’s capital town, Accra, next week.



“West African Military Chiefs will meet in Accra next week to discuss plans to chase out Nigerien Military Junta,” parts of his post reads.



The IMANI Africa founder suggested that the decision by ECOWAS leaders to use force in Niger is a really bad one, as he asked, “any volunteers ready to meet their maker earlier?”



The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) ordered the deployment of a standby force to Niger.



ECOWAS leaders gave the directive to the President of the Commission at Extraordinary Session in Abuja, Nigeria on August 10, 2023.

The Extraordinary Summit was convened as a sequel to the recent one held on 30th July 2023, following what ECOWAS describes as the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by the members of the Presidential Guard of the Republic of Niger on July 26, 2023.



The communique issued by the Authority reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family, and members of his government.



Meanwhile, the military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any forcible attempt to restore President Mohamed Bazoum in neighbouring Niger will be seen as a declaration of war on them.



