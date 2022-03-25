6
ECOWAS to sanction coup countries

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the three suspended member states of ECOWAS, Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso as recalcitrant.

Mr. Akufo-Addo's comments follow the refusal of the military junta in these three countries to meet timelines to return their respective countries to democratic rule.

This took place during the 5th Extraordinary Meeting of the Authority of Heads of States and Government in Accra held on March 25, 2022.

The meeting, per reports, is also part of efforts to resolve the situation in those countries following military takeovers in the past three years.

“I want to welcome your excellencies back to Accra again to take stock of where we are with our three recalcitrant member states Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, and take appropriate decisions on the way forward,” the president said in his opening speech.

