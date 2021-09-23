ECOWAS will welcome UN support in maintaining order in Guinea, Mali - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the UN General Assembly that the regional body is unreservedly committed to maintaining democratic governance in the sub-region.

He said it was for that reason Guinea and Mali the foundation members of the community, have been suspended from the organization pending the restoration of democratic rule in their respective countries.



He told the UN ECOWAS welcomes their support for the measures taken.



The President further disclosed that ECOWAS has given Guinea six months to organize a democratic election and requested the release of Alpha Conde.



He said upon his visit to Conakry last week, the military leadership indicated their willingness to see to his imminent release and it is their hope they will keep to their word.

ECOWAS has also directed the military government in Mali to return to democratic rule and also organize an election, he added.



President Akufo-Addo noted that the countries are expected to return to democratic rule before the suspension would be lifted.



He admonished the UN to defend democracy, the rule of law as well as respect for human rights.