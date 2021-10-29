EDITED Is Akufo-Addo for or against anti-LGBTQ+ Bill? – Sam George wants to know

President Akufo-Addo and Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George

• The lead promoter of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ Bill wants the President to come clearer on the issue

• The president recently spoke about the issue on Peace FM



• Sam George insists the views expressed were not clear enough



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in the last five years spoken thrice on the subject of same-sex relations.



First was in 2017 during an Al-Jazeera interview, then early this year, at an Anglican Church function, when he said it was not going to be under his tenure that same-sex marriages will be legalized.



The most recent was during an interview on Peace FM where he said he was not intimidated by the subject but rather expected a civil conversation around it stressing that he believes Parliament will do a good job on it.



For Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, who is the lead promoter of the anti-gay Bill, the President will do Ghanaians a lot of good if he states his position for or against the Bill.

In an interview on the One On One show that aired on Metro TV earlier this week, (October 25), Sam George said he believed the President had seen or been briefed about the Bill for him to make an informed decision on whether to support or oppose or to support with amendments.







“I have heard the president speak but I think that one thing that I would have loved to hear the President say was his position expressly. He has seen the bill, is he for it, is he against it, is he for it with amendments or he is totally against it.



“I mean there are three positions on this Bill. I would have loved for him to give an indication as leader of our country. Where is his mind on this Bill? Then his AG can bring forward the amendments. His lawyer as President is the AG so we need to know,” he added.



