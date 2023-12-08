LIVESTREAMING: 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Women's Edition

The public has spoken and the board has accordingly shortlisted! Now, the grand moment for the finale of the highly anticipated 2023 edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is here.

Dubbed ‘Women of Change,’ this year's edition seeks to honour women who have performed exceptionally in their various fields.



The event will further award women in STEM, innovation, media and communications, fashion, and leadership, among other categories.



The elegant night taking place on Friday December 8, 2023 will crown the winners of the various categories as patrons, stakeholders, and nominees gather at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel at 6:00 pm.

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards scheme was launched in 2021 as the first online media award scheme to celebrate individuals who were excelling in their various industries in Ghana. The 2022 edition focused on the youth impact-makers in the country.



Watch a stream of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Women's Edition below:



