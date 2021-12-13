EFL is no longer part of #FixTheCountry conveners – Ernesto Yeboah

Fighter-General, Ernesto Yeboah

The Economic Fighters League has distanced itself from the #FixTheCountry conveners.

Founder and leader of the group Ernesto Yeboah addressing a press conference on Monday, December 12, 2021, said the decision to withdraw from the group came as a painful one but was necessary.



He said EFL had joined the #FixTheCountry based on their conviction and desire to see a change in our society.



But they are no longer part of them because that focus has been lost.



According to him, the fix the country platform no longer offers an honest and credible mobilization vehicle.

Ernesto Yeboah noted that the selfish interest of some fix the country leaders are driving the movement for partisan forces behind the scene.



He stressed that EFL is no longer part of #FixTheCountry conveners.



“But the #FixTheCountry popular cry remains a message we believe in and will project and protect,” he added.