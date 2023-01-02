9
EFL joins ‘Vandals’, Sarbah to fight UG management over sacking of male residents

University Of Ghana 4 (1)a The Balme Library of University of Ghana

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Economic Fighters League has called upon the management of the University of Ghana to rescind its decision on sacking all-male hall residents of Mensah Sarbah and the Commonwealth hall.

The advocacy group, in a statement, mentioned that the university's actions amount to an unconstitutional wave of oppression against the students.

“The student’s command of the Economic Fighters League stands with the students of commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls, as well as the striking members of UTAG as they challenge the university of Ghana over their basic rights,” part of the statement read.

In the statement dated January 1, 2023, the group charged the affected students not to lose hope.

“We encourage both the students and UTAG bodies to stand firm in the face of all imposed unlawfulness until their demands are adequately met,” the statement added.

The Management of the University of Ghana has revoked the accommodation of all continuing male students of the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls after the latest clash involving these two on campus.

According to a statement signed by the Registrar of the University on December 14, 2022, the residents are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited Hostel (UGEl) and private hostels.

The statement further mentioned that continuing female students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and students with special needs in both halls will not be affected.

Find the full statement below;



AM/DA

