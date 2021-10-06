EIT awards Ghanaian student in Europe as Best Entrepreneurial Potential

David Atuahene is a Ghanaian-based student in Europe

Source: David Atuahene, Contributor

David Atuahene, a Ghanaian-based student in Europe has been awarded by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology( EIT) as the 'Best Entrepreneurial Potential' for his project.

David Atuahene is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Aggrey Memorial SHS.



He was invited to share his project with experts from the European Union at a ceremony organized in Leuven, Belgium to put Ghana on the map with his great presentation and project work on the 1st of October 2021.



His project work is aimed at fighting Brain cognitive disorders such as bipolar, depression, autism, Parkinson’s disease, and many more using a novel nutrigenetic approach.

David Atuahene is the first Ghanaian and African to win such an award.



