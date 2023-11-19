EIU, Fitch projections of Mahama win in 2024: We’re not surprised - NPP

NPP flag | File photo

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated its lack of concern over reports from two think tanks predicting a victory for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

The UK-based research firms Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions say former President John Mahama is likely to win the 2024 presidential election in Ghana.



While the EIU said Ghana is likely to experience a transfer of power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), of which Mr Mahama is the flagbearer, Fitch Solutions said the NPP, led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who was elected as flagbearer on 4 November 2023, is unlikely to retain power in next year's general elections.



The EIU puts its projection largely down to declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services.



Fitch Solutions predicts that Mr Mahama is likely to win the swing regions by nearly 48 per cent as against Dr Bawumia's 29%.



The party, led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, believes it has the necessary support at polling station levels across the country to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections for the NPP, stated that the party is not surprised by the reports and views them as advice.



He emphasised that the NPP has a significant presence at polling station levels and is confident in its ability to secure a win in the 2024 elections.



Mr Nimarko pointed out that similar predictions were made in other countries, such as Nigeria and Kenya, but the outcomes differed from the forecasts.



In response to reports from the Economic Intelligence Unit and Fitch predicting an NDC victory, Nimarko reiterated the NPP's commitment to mobilising its supporters and ensuring success in the upcoming elections.



Mr Nimako gave this reaction to the Economic Intelligence Unit and Fitch reports predicting a win for the NDC in the 2024 general elections while speaking on Kumasi-based Sompa FM on Saturday, November 18, 2023.