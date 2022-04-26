EIU REPORT: Araba Tagoe of NDC condemns research, roots for Mahama's comeback

Madam Araba Tagoe, former Deputy Western Regional Women’s Organizer of NDC

Former Deputy Western Regional Women’s Organizer of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Araba Tagoe, has descended heavily on global think-tank, Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU).

She blasted the think-tank for ruling out the chances of NDC in 2024 general elections, should the party presents former President John Dramani Mahama as its flag-bearer as contained in their research report.



She says the report cannot represent the interest, and sentiments of NDC members and for that matter Ghanaians electorates.



Speaking in an interview with journalists, the outspoken politician explained that the council of elders of NDC, women groups, and the youth of NDC are solidly behind the former President John Dramani Mahama.



Consequently, she chided the EIU report, indicating that the outcome of the research, could only represent the figment of the researchers' imaginations and not exactly what ought to be the fair representation of facts and figures based on empirical data validated by the true situation in the country.



According to Madam Araba Tagoe, the EIU has never predicted anything in favor of NDC and therefore, all members of the party must disregard the report and treat it with contempt.

She described former President John Dramani Mahama as the most likable person in NDC who would definitely lead the party in 2024 against the whimsical wishes of EIU.



She said the same EIU made predictions against the chances of late Professor John Evans Atta Mills when he was vying for the presidency.



In addition, she said the same organization ruled out the chances of President John Dramani Mahama in previous elections when in actual fact, he won with a huge margin.



She condemned an attempt being made by the organization to pitch delegates of the party against the former President.



She explained that although former President John Dramani Mahama remains the most popular person in the party, anyone expressing interest to contest him would not be gagged because the party is democratic and would allow rule of law to prevail.

She described all those vying to lead the party as worthy materials but ruled out their chances in the primaries should the former President decide to run again as flag-bearer.



Kojo Bonsoe or Kwabena Dufuor are all no match for former President John Dramani Mahama, though they are party stalwarts, they obviously would have to bid their time instead of ambitiously trying to pitch themselves against the former President.



In terms of achievements, she said John Dramani Mahama remains the most successful President Ghana has ever had in history based on his track record in government and outside government.



She said the legacy projects of the former President are very visible and national in character and therefore speak volumes of what he could do in the future following his return to government in 2025.



She is therefore certain that the former President would win the NDC flag-bearership and subsequently wins the national elections in 2024.