EIU Report: Duffuor’s ‘Ahotor Project’ novel, fantastic for NDC – Kobby Mensah

Dr Kobby Mensah has applauded the initiative by Dr Duffour

Political Communications lecturer, Dr Kobby Mensah has described Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s ‘Ahotor Project’ as a novel and fantastic party gesture.

According to him, political parties need such projects to build financial capacity at the base level.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday, the political communications expert said the NDC must outline the modalities for the project being undertaken by the former governor of the Central bank.



“The model for the Ahotor project is fantastic and great but we need clearer guidance on how things really are with the project. The NDC executives must outline the modalities and who benefits,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has projected that the National Democratic Congress will have a better chance of winning the 2024 polls if they are led by a new candidate.

The EIU, however, notes that it is aware former President John Mahama who led the NDC unsuccessfully in 2016 and 2020 is aiming to run again.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate,” the latest report of the EIU said.



It added: “Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change. The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections”.



The development comes in the wake of reports that former Governor of the Central Bank who is also a former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor is lacing his boot to contest in the flagbearer race of the opposition party.