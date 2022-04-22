1
Menu
News

EIU Report: NPP focused on 'breaking the 8' - NPP Man

Richard Asante, Deputy NPP Comms.png Richard Asante, Deputy NPP Comms. Director

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

GTV’s Breakfast Show on April 21, 2022 discussed the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Report on the economy and Politics.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (ElU) predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 general election, but the party needs to revitalise its leadership to increase its prospects.

In a report, the EIU said the NDC has a higher prospect of winning the 2024 elections. But, the NDC and the NPP have taken positions on the news.

The Deputy Communication’s Director of the NPP, Dr. Richard Asante for his part said the NPP is focusing on "breaking the eight agenda and will work hard to that effect”.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed
We consulted maame water spirit - Starlet 95 captain
We make Gh¢30,000 each monthly - Twins
My father in-law called me 'Gonzales' - Eastwood Anaba
Bukom Banku marks return to boxing with TKO win at Kwahu
Parliament petitioned to impeach Akufo-Addo
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
'Babies with sharp teeth' label: Rawlings didn't mention any names - Ablakwa
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission
Related Articles: