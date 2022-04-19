EIU prediction is wrong, NDC will win 2024 elections irrespective of the candidate – Joshua Akamba

National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Amidu Akamba

The National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Amidu Akamba, has stated the prediction of the EIU that the NDC will lose the 2024 Presidential Elections with Mahama as its candidate, is wrong.



According to Akamba, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has failed to determine the main cause of the defeat of the NDC in the 2020 Elections and whether these challenges have been resolved.



The NDC national organizer, who made these remarks in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, said that the party has thoroughly reviewed the reasons it lost the 2020 Election and it is working to resolve the issues that come up, and this will lead to the party winning the next election irrespective of the candidate it presents.

“The EIU has not checked what our challenges are as a party and what cause our defeat in the 2020 Elections.



“There are challenges that we should have resolved and these challenges I as the national organizer have made efforts for us to discuss thoroughly. I have met the campaign team, I have met the security team of our party, I have meant almost everybody to bring out these challenges to them, including the professional groups of our party.



“Our challenges have nothing to do with President Mahama’s candidature, it has nothing to do with him at all. There are issues that we need to deal with as a political party and the party is working and resolving those issues. When those issues are resolved anybody the NDC picks as his flagbearer will win the 2024 election," he said in Twi.



EIU's in its five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, said that the opposition party, NDC, has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections.



However, the EIU noted that the NDC cannot win the 2024 generals elections with former President John Dramani Mahama as their flagbearer.

Also, the report said that the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is faced with numerous challenges including unemployment, an economic downturn, and corruption among others which will fuel citizens' sentiments against the governing party.



"Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance-such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption-will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change," the EIU report stated.



