EIU report: NPP better placed to retain power – Buaben Asamoa

The New Patriotic Party has said the prediction by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on the 2024 Election favours their party rather than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the NPP, they are better placed in all the indicators mentioned in the report by the EIU on which political party can win the next General Elections in the country.



“The EIU cites slow governance progress as another reason for change in 2024. Unemployment, Infrastructure and Anti-Corruption. The cumulative record of the NPP in the 4th Republic is better on all these factors than the NDC.



“But more importantly, NDC has not demonstrated any policy capacity capable of turning out better and faster outcomes in the areas listed. Indeed, the tendency is for the NDC to set the country back in respect of these factors whenever the eight-year cycle kicks in. The NPP builds and the NDC destroys,” National Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa disclosed in a statement seen by the Starrfm.com.gh



He continued “Political stability is also a product of the NPP’s quiet yet hard work on the security front. Notwithstanding increased threats of regional instability spilling over into Ghana, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and sometimes very extremist talk from anarchic elements, the EIU predicts without hesitation that there will be political stability over the next five years. A plus for free, fair and violence free elections.”



Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has projected that the National Democratic Congress will have a better chance of winning the 2024 polls if they are led by a new candidate.

The EIU however notes that it aware former President John Mahama who led the NDC unsuccessfully in 2016 and 2020 is aiming to run again.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate,” the latest report of the EIU said.



It added: “Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change. The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections”.



The development comes in the wake of reports that former Governor of the Central Bank who is also a former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor is lacing his boot to contest in the flagbearer race of the opposition party.