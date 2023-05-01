EIU report has vindicated NDC about Akufo-Addo ‘s bad governance – Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for what he described as bad governance that has messed up the country’s economy.

His comment comes after a report issued by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that his party, the NDC, stands a chance of winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024.



“The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority,” EIU noted in its latest report released on Friday, April 28, 2023.



The EIU cited poor governance and economic hardship as being, largely, the deciding factors for the expected voting patterns.



Kwakye Ofosu, a spokesperson for former President John Mahama, believes the EIU only stated the obvious in its report just as the NDC has been telling Ghanaians for a long time.



He told Accra-based Citi FM that the NPP government does not merit a renewal of its mandate to be at the helm of affairs in the country, following how they have mismanaged the resources of the country.



He went on to say, Akufo-Addo has been offering a ‘rubbish governance’ which has plunged the country into financial difficulties.

He doubted if Ghanaians will retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the 2024 polls after sending the economy into the ditch.



To him, Ghanaians will vote massively for former President Mahama.



“The EIU has stated the obvious, nobody needed the EIU to know that the NPP government has offered rubbish governance.



“They have mismanaged the economy, they have lost every opportunity given them, and they have left Ghanaians bankrupt. They have dissipated the public funds in a manner that is totally unacceptable,” he said.



He added the government led by Akufo-Addo has “completely left our public purse in tatters.”



“They have imposed the worse ever suffering in the history of the 4th Republic of Ghana on the people of Ghana. We are unable to pay our debt, we have suffered international humiliation for defaulting on our debts. Inflation is at its highest level in decades, the exchange rate has changed, cost of living is high, ” he added.

NPP’s Reaction



Meanwhile, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has called on Ghanaians to disregard the EIU report.



Ahiagbah said the report’s projections need to be consumed in context to help Ghanaians understand and appreciate the economic issues faced by the country.



In an interview on Citi FM, Ahagbah disputed the projections of the EIU, saying “The environment we are in is different and the basis of the old predictions that have carried through will not necessarily hold with respect to the environment we are in now.”



He argued that the report is only “affirming the realities of the world and where the world economy finds itself and that affects Ghana.”