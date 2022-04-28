5
Menu
News

EOCO, UG and 19 other top institutions that owe ECG

ECG Debtors Some institutions that owe ECG

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

State-Owned Enterprises (SoEs) have, for the past weeks, been in the limelight in Ghana following the release of a 2020 report on the profitability of these agencies by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIG) which showed that these agencies posted losses to the tune of GH¢ 3.5 billion.

In addition to the losses posted by these agencies, the government is currently facing revenue mobilisation challenges which have forced it to cut its expenditure by 30 percent. Understandably the government is taking measures to improve its revenues stance by ensuring that SoEs are efficient and are paid for the services they render.

With this rationale the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh set up a national task force to chase after highly indebted individuals and agencies that owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and also check for meter bypasses.

The ECG started this about a month ago and is expected to recover a total of GH¢ 120 million from 29 metres of state agencies and private entities from agencies including the University of Ghana, the Parliament of Ghana, the United Nations Development Programme as well as some Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Citnewsroom reports that a team of ECG officials have so far visited some of these institutions to serve notice, with the expectation that they do the needful to avoid disconnection.

Here are some of the agencies that are heavily indebted to the ECG (amount owed):

1. The University of Ghana which has two meters (the first meter owes GH¢10,926,144 and the second GH¢22,102,459)

2. Accra International Conference Centre

3. Accra Metropolitan Assembly

4. Batla lines [a private institution]

5. The Chamber of Ghana’s Parliament - (GH¢2,317,730)

6. Office of Parliament [Job 600] - (GH¢ 8,243481)

7. Economic and Organised Crime Unit (GH¢ 27,300)

8. The Ghana Broadcasting Company (GBC) Transmission and Offices

9. Internal Audit Agency

10. The Judicial Services

11. Kofi Anan Center of Excellence on the list

12. Ministry of Education

13. Ministry Communication

14. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

15. National Info-Tech Age

16. Sports Flood Light at Accra Sports Stadium (GH¢ 510,448)

17. United Nations Development Programme

18. University of Professional Studies Auditorium (GH¢ 203, 827)

19. University of Professional Studies

20. Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (GH¢76,405)

21. Ghana Airport Company which has about 5 meters: Ghana Airport Company Limited, Ghana Airport Company, Ghana Airport Company Terminal 3, Ghana Airport Company and Ghana Airport Company VVIP launch

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko ban defender Patrick Asmah for misconduct
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
Three Ghanaian footballers you never knew were twins
You're undisputed - Yul Edochie consoles wife with a new title
5 potential First Ladies for 2024
Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections
'I married not for myself but for the presidency' - Kwame Nkrumah
Respect cannot go past seasoned defenders - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at critics of Inaki, Nketiah, and co
I still hate Suarez - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch
Related Articles: