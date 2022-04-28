EOCO, UG and 19 other top institutions that owe ECG

Some institutions that owe ECG

State-Owned Enterprises (SoEs) have, for the past weeks, been in the limelight in Ghana following the release of a 2020 report on the profitability of these agencies by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIG) which showed that these agencies posted losses to the tune of GH¢ 3.5 billion.

In addition to the losses posted by these agencies, the government is currently facing revenue mobilisation challenges which have forced it to cut its expenditure by 30 percent. Understandably the government is taking measures to improve its revenues stance by ensuring that SoEs are efficient and are paid for the services they render.



With this rationale the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh set up a national task force to chase after highly indebted individuals and agencies that owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and also check for meter bypasses.



The ECG started this about a month ago and is expected to recover a total of GH¢ 120 million from 29 metres of state agencies and private entities from agencies including the University of Ghana, the Parliament of Ghana, the United Nations Development Programme as well as some Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).



Citnewsroom reports that a team of ECG officials have so far visited some of these institutions to serve notice, with the expectation that they do the needful to avoid disconnection.



Here are some of the agencies that are heavily indebted to the ECG (amount owed):



1. The University of Ghana which has two meters (the first meter owes GH¢10,926,144 and the second GH¢22,102,459)

2. Accra International Conference Centre



3. Accra Metropolitan Assembly



4. Batla lines [a private institution]



5. The Chamber of Ghana’s Parliament - (GH¢2,317,730)



6. Office of Parliament [Job 600] - (GH¢ 8,243481)



7. Economic and Organised Crime Unit (GH¢ 27,300)

8. The Ghana Broadcasting Company (GBC) Transmission and Offices



9. Internal Audit Agency



10. The Judicial Services



11. Kofi Anan Center of Excellence on the list



12. Ministry of Education



13. Ministry Communication

14. Ministry of Foreign Affairs



15. National Info-Tech Age



16. Sports Flood Light at Accra Sports Stadium (GH¢ 510,448)



17. United Nations Development Programme



18. University of Professional Studies Auditorium (GH¢ 203, 827)



19. University of Professional Studies