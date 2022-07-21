EOCO arrests Nigerian for defrauding Ukrainian businessman of $6.5 million

Sunny Anwamini is the suspect

EOCO arrests man for fraud

Sunny Anwamini arrested by EOCO



Ukrainian businessman demands justice



A Nigerian criminal syndicate led by one Sunny Anwamini (Sam) has been busted by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for defrauding a Ukrainian businessman to the tune of $6.5 million.



The suspect, Sunny, 52, was apprehended on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, by EOCO in an intelligence-led operation in partnership with the state National Security.



According to sources at EOCO, the suspect met his victim (Mazen Farakh), in December 2018 in Ghana during which the latter expressed interest in purchasing expensive wood pieces known as “Teak.”

Sam, after receiving the sum of $6.5 million from the Ukrainian businessman, sent photographs of fake pallets of teak stored in custom bonded warehouses to him and promised to get the goods delivered in Ukraine.



However, Mazen Farakh in his statement at the EOCO, disclosed that for over three (3) years, Sunny failed to deliver containers of the products as stated in their agreement.



On March 27, 2022, Sunny was arrested by police personnel from the Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra but was later released after a brief detention.



A case in point was when one Kofi Karikari, a police officer with the Accra Regional Police Command, was seen openly providing escort for Sunny in very suspicious circumstances.



Meanwhile, Mazen Farakh wants to recover his $6.5 million from the Nigerian criminal syndicate and is therefore appealing to the powers that be to ensure that Sunny Anwamini is made to face the full rigors of the law.

The Ukrainian businessman and his partners have expressed worry over the present state of affairs in relation to the country's justice delivery system, calling on authorities to ensure that Sunny is made to face justice in a manner that will make him recover his money from the Nigerian criminal syndicate.



For this reason, the Ukrainian businessman is currently in the country to ensure that Sunny is brought to book.



