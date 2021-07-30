EOCO cautions public against fake recruitment claim

The Economic and Organized Crime Office

Source: GNA

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has cautioned the general public against a fake EOCO recruitment claim and advertisement being circulated online.

A statement signed by Madam Faustina Lartey, Head, Public Affairs Unit of EOCO and copied the Ghana News Agency in Accra said EOCO had not put out any advertisement for recruitment.



It added that the Crime Office did not and would not engage any third parties in its recruitment process.

“The general public is therefore advised not to pay monies to any individual or group of persons with the view of facilitating recruitment into the Office.”



“Any person(s) found culpable of peddling such falsehood will be arrested and prosecuted. The general public is hereby duly warned,” the statement said.