EOCO, police once invited me for dancing in front of the president at Kyebi – Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng

CEO and co-founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has opened up about being declared wanted by security agencies after dancing at an event attended by the President and Vice President of Ghana.

According to Amoabeng, he received an invitation to an event hosted by the Okyehene, which was also graced by the presence of the President, Vice President and several ministers of state.



It was the aftermath of this event that led to his being declared wanted by two state security agencies.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM on October 26, 2023, he explained that at the celebration of the Okyehene's anniversary, after enjoying the festivities he decided to hit the dance floor.



However, his performance apparently led to unexpected consequences.



He added that upon his return to Accra from Kyebi, he was informed that multiple security agencies, including the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) the police's Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and other agencies were actively seeking his whereabouts.

“When I dance sometimes, I even get problems because I remember I was invited to Okyehene’s place, he was celebrating his anniversary. So, after eating and drinking, I just got up to dance, I was dancing together with one female.



“It was around December and when I came to Accra about the 5th of January, I was told EOCO was looking for me, the special investigation team also looking for me, and police CID looking for me, so I was like why, and I was told the kind of dance I danced at Kyebi.



"I asked one of my friends what crime I had committed, and he said that where I was dancing, I positioned my backside towards the President…they had already taken my bank, and I was dancing on top," he added.







