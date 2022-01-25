EPA okays land for resettlement, cultivation in Apiate

Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed that the Apiate land is okay for resettlement and cultivation.

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu’s statement comes after the EPA assessed the Apiate land for settlement and cultivation after the disaster.



13 persons died while 59 got injured in a huge explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region on Thursday 20th January 2022.



The explosion occurred when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying mining explosives to a mining site on Thursday, 20 January 2022.



Apart from the deaths, the explosion destroyed several domestic and commercial properties.



Some residents of the area who were unhurt had to run for their lives.

Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, stated that after the incident, the EPA was tasked to access the land to ensure that the affected area can be used as a resettlement area.



He noted that the EPA is also conducting long-term research to ensure that the disaster will not have long-term effects on residents who will resettle on the land.



“We have assessed the land and we have given the MCE permit to demolish what was left of buildings that were affected in the disaster. We will later give them the construction permit for works to begin for resettlement. We also assessed the soil and we realized that it is also safe for cultivation. We are on course in ensuring that Apiate bounces back to life,” Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Executive Director of the environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



