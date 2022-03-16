0
Menu
News

EPA staff petitions Nana Addo to sack CEO

President Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo121212 President of Ghana , Nana Akufo-Addo

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Some staff of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to with immediate effect remove from office their Chief Executive, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.

According to the employees in a statement, Mr. Kokofu’s performance as the new CEO has been “awful”.

“As the overall head of EPA Ghana, his technical potential and understanding are extremely limited when it comes to managing the environmental issues of the country.” A portion of the statement reads

Their statement was signed by the Chairman, Akwasi Daniel who doubles as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

According to them, the EPA is currently sitting on a ticking time bomb and will implode if the President fails to fire the CEO.

“He has continuously been found wanting in several ways on the job with an extremely poor leadership style and wicked tyranny,” they added.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game
Otto Addo invites 27 players for Nigeria clash - Reports
Government backtracks on 5 interchanges promise for Kumasi
Judge advises Barker-Vormawor
Supreme Court appears too partisan – Arthur K
Minority shoots down loan approval over SC ruling
Suhuyini tackles Sarkodie over zoom calls comment
Mahama is the richest person in NDC – Kennedy Agyapong
Adongo teases Supreme Court
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecies on ‘Umuofia’