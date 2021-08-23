EPCG elects new clerk of General Assembly

Moderator of the General Assembly, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (RTD)

Source: Sally Seyram Osei, Contributor

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (E.P.C.G), organized a one-day extraordinary General Assembly, themed “Revive us again oh Lord!” to elect a new Clerk of the General Assembly.

The meeting was held at the E.P.C.G. (Dela Parish) Ho Kpodzi on Saturday, August 21, 2021.



The Moderator of the General Assembly, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (RTD), in his opening address stated that the church is in a situation that echoes the need for a revival of members' spiritual life and relationship with God.



He entreated members to selflessly protect what is left of the church with integrity and honest stewardship.



He noted that a transformation of the church finances for self-sufficiency, re-engagement in serious evangelization and discipleship, exemplary socio-moral and religious life and obedience to church orders as well as loyalty to the leadership of the church is achievable if the church can get committed as problem solvers who are revived to cause a revival.

The General Assembly gave tremendous approval by electing Rev Dr. Lawson Dzanku as the new Clerk of the General Assembly.



Other activities of the day included an amendment of Article 30 Clause 1B of the E.P.C.G Constitution on the age of high office-bearers in the church as well as the election of Lawyer Dick Anyadi and Presbyter, Joy Amegbe as Non-Standing Committee Trustees for the church.



The Clerk elect of the General Assembly who was born on 10th October 1968 hails from Akrofu Agove in the Volta Region. He has twenty years of ministerial experience and is the current Synod Moderator of the Central Western Presbytery of the EPCG. Rev Dr. Lawson Dzanku will take over from the current Clerk of General Assembly, Rev Dr. Emmanuel K. Amey officially in January 2022.



The Extra-Ordinary General Assembly had 183 Commissioners and 8 Corresponding Members from all 16 Presbyteries of the church both home and abroad in attendance.