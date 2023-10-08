ET Mensah’s body to return home on Tuesday - South Africa NDC Council of Elders

High-profile NDC delegation, led by Mr. Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo

Benjamin Kofi Quashie, Chairman of the South African National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders, has provided assurance that the body of the late Enoch Teye Mensah, known as ET Mensah, will return to Ghana on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

ET Mensah, a prominent figure in the National Democratic Congress and a former Youth and Sports Minister, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in South Africa while undergoing treatment. He was 77 years old.



According to sources in the party, a high-profile NDC delegation, led by Mr. Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, and former Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, is currently in South Africa to finalize the arrangements for the repatriation. The delegation also includes Mr. Ade Coker, the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Mr. Ebenezer Mensah (ET Mensah’s junior brother), and Madam Diana Nortey, the Queen Mother of Prampram.



Upon their arrival in South Africa, the delegation was welcomed by Mr Benjamin Kofi Quashie together with some chapter executives and members.



Also present were the representative of the High Commissioner HE Charles Owiredu in the person of Mr Philip Acquah who is the minister in charge of consular services at the Commission. Benjamin Quashie and the executive members of the chapter have been actively coordinating efforts between the widow, family and the NDC top brass including amongst others the chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the general secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, Joshua Alabi and the former deputy chief of staff, Dr Valerie Sawyerr since the passing of ET Mensah, demonstrating their dedication to facilitate a dignified return.



Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, expressed his intention to be present at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, alongside members of the Council of State, to receive ET Mensah’s body. President Akufo-Addo fondly remembered ET Mensah as a “good friend” and “an illustrious son of Ghana,” noting his warm, generous nature, keen intellect, and wonderful sense of humor.



As a mark of respect, the NDC directed that all party flags fly at half-mast in honor of Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah and another party stalwart, Dr. Sidney Laryea.

ET Mensah’s legacy in Ghanaian politics is significant. Born on May 17, 1946, in Prampram, Ghana, he had a distinguished educational background, including studies at the SNAPS College of Accountancy.



His political career included serving as the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly during the PNDC military regime and as a Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency for nearly a decade.



He held key positions such as Minister for Youth and Sports and Minister for Employment and Social Welfare.



NAY/WA